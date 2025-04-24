Peoria's Jordan Ernst Named SPHL Most Valuable Player

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Thursday announced that Jordan Ernst of the Peoria Rivermen has been selected as the 2024-2025 SPHL Most Valuable Player.

Quad City's Leif Mattson and Rivermen defenseman Zach Wilkie finished second in the balloting.

The SPHL Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team, as determined by league coaches, broadcasters, and staff.

Ernst led the SPHL in goals (37), including a league record-tying five against Evansville on January 4. Ernst also topped the SPHL in power-play goals (17), tying for the fourth-most in a single season, and shots (239), and was second in power-play points (26) and fifth in points (57).

Ernst joins Alec Baer (2021-22) as the only players to earn SPHL Most Valuable Player honors for the Rivermen.

Previous SPHL Most Valuable Players

2023-24 - Carson Rose, Birmingham Bulls

2022-23 - Justin MacDonald, Knoxville Ice Bears

2021-22 - Alec Baer, Peoria Rivermen

2020-21 - Mason Baptista, Macon Mayhem

2019-20 - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts

2018-19 - Josh Harris, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 - Berkley Scott, Knoxville Ice Bears

2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz

2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem

2014-15 - Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths

2013-14 - Shawn McNeil, Louisiana IceGators

2012-13 - Josh McQuade, Fayetteville FireAntz

2011-12 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

2010-11 - Matt Auffrey, Augusta RiverHawks

2009-10 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz

2008-09 - Travis Kauffeldt, Huntsville Havoc

2007-08 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

2006-07 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz

2005-06 - Matt Carmichael, Huntsville Havoc

2004-05 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

