Peoria's Jordan Ernst Named SPHL Most Valuable Player
April 24, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Thursday announced that Jordan Ernst of the Peoria Rivermen has been selected as the 2024-2025 SPHL Most Valuable Player.
Quad City's Leif Mattson and Rivermen defenseman Zach Wilkie finished second in the balloting.
The SPHL Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team, as determined by league coaches, broadcasters, and staff.
Ernst led the SPHL in goals (37), including a league record-tying five against Evansville on January 4. Ernst also topped the SPHL in power-play goals (17), tying for the fourth-most in a single season, and shots (239), and was second in power-play points (26) and fifth in points (57).
Ernst joins Alec Baer (2021-22) as the only players to earn SPHL Most Valuable Player honors for the Rivermen.
Previous SPHL Most Valuable Players
2023-24 - Carson Rose, Birmingham Bulls
2022-23 - Justin MacDonald, Knoxville Ice Bears
2021-22 - Alec Baer, Peoria Rivermen
2020-21 - Mason Baptista, Macon Mayhem
2019-20 - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts
2018-19 - Josh Harris, Birmingham Bulls
2017-18 - Berkley Scott, Knoxville Ice Bears
2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz
2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem
2014-15 - Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths
2013-14 - Shawn McNeil, Louisiana IceGators
2012-13 - Josh McQuade, Fayetteville FireAntz
2011-12 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears
2010-11 - Matt Auffrey, Augusta RiverHawks
2009-10 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz
2008-09 - Travis Kauffeldt, Huntsville Havoc
2007-08 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears
2006-07 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz
2005-06 - Matt Carmichael, Huntsville Havoc
2004-05 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears
