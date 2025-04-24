Jordan Ernst Named SPHL's Most Valuable Player

April 24, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen, along with the SPHL, are proud to announce today that Rivermen forward Jordan Ernst has been named the league's most valuable player for the 2024-25 season.

Ernst, a native of Mokena, Illinois, is coming off his best season of professional hockey after notching 57 points (37 goals, 20 assists) in 55 games this season for the Rivermen. A three-time President's Cup champion, Ernst has just completed his seventh professional season and sixth in the SPHL. He finished the regular season ranking first in goals, fifth in points, first in power-play goals (17), and first in shots-on-goal (239). Ernst also tied an SPHL record with five goals in a single game, and he scored on the road in Evansville back on January 4.

Jordan Ernst is only the second Peoria Rivermen to be named SPHL League MVP and is the first since his teammate Alec Baer was named league MVP for the 2021-22 season.

