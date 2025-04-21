Zach Wilkie Named SPHL Defenseman of the Year

April 21, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL- The Peoria Rivermen, in conjunction with the SPHL, announced on Monday that Zach Wilkie has been named the 2025 SPHL Defenseman of the Year. This is the second time that Wilkie has won the award.

Wilkie, the veteran defenseman from Villa Park, Illinois, completed his fourth season in the professional ranks and the SPHL. Wilkie led all defensemen in scoring with 56 points (13 goals, 43 assists) and ranked sixth in overall scoring, third in total assists, and first overall in plus-minus with a plus-34 rating. Wilkie is a two-time President's Cup champion, having won both titles with the Peoria Rivermen.

Wilkie is the fourth Rivermen in SPHL history to win SPHL Defenseman of the Year honors, along with Nick Neville (2020), Dave Pszenyczny (2018), and Brandon Greenside (2016). Wilkie is only the second SPHL player to be named Defenseman of the Year multiple times, the other being Mark Van Vliet, who won it in 2011 and 2012 with the Knoxville Ice Bears.

