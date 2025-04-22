Colby Muise Named SPHL Goaltender of the Year

April 22, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen, in conjunction with the SPHL, announced Tuesday that netminder Colby Muise has been named this year's Goaltender of the Year. This is the first time that Muise has earned such an honor.

Goaltender Colby Muise, a native of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, came to the Rivermen this season after playing his first year of professional hockey overseas in France last year. Muise made an immediate impact, winning 31 of Peoria's 40 regular-season victories. Muise set the pace for all goaltenders in the SPHL with the best goals-against average (1.68), the best save percentage (.933), and the most shutouts (8) in the league this year.

Muise set a new SPHL single-season record for lowest goals-against average this season and tied the single-season shutout record set by former Rivermen and Marksmen netminder Kyle Rank. Muise also established the second-longest scoreless streak by a goaltender at 230 minutes and nine seconds.

Muise is the third Rivermen goaltender named SPHL Goaltender of the Year. He joins head assistant coach Eric Levine (2020) and former standout Kyle Rank (2014) (2015) in being named the league's top netminder while wearing the Rivermen uniform. This is Muise's first time earning SPHL Goaltender of the Year honors.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.