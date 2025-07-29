Rivermen Reveal 2025-26 Schedule

July 29, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL- The Peoria Rivermen, in conjunction with the SPHL, have released their schedule for the 2025-26 campaign. The schedule features 58 games (a first for the league) with 29 home games and 29 road games.

The Rivermen will play rivals Quad City Storm 13 times this year and defending champion Evansville Thunderbolts 14 times this coming season. In addition, the Rivermen will play the Fayetteville Marksmen eight times, the Knoxville Ice Bears seven times, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs six times, the Huntsville Havoc four times, the Pensacola Ice Flyers three times, and the Birmingham Bulls twice. Rivermen fans will get a chance to see Quad City, Evansville, Fayetteville, Knoxville, Huntsville, Pensacola, and Roanoke visit Carver Arena this season.

Season highlights include Peoria's season-opening trip to Quad City on Saturday, October 18, where they will face the Quad City Storm in Moline, IL. The Rivermen will then host their home opener on Friday, October 24 for the start of a two-game weekend against the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Peoria's Education game will be on Thursday, December 18 at 10:30 am as the Rivermen will take on the Evansville Thunderbolts at Carver Arena. Peoria's longest stretch away from the River City will be in the new calendar year as the Rivermen will face an eight-game stretch (from January 30 to February 14) on the road against Huntsville, Evansville, Roanoke, and Quad City.

The regular season will conclude on home ice as the Rivermen host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday and Saturday, April 3 and 4 at Carver Arena. Season tickets for Peoria's 44th campaign in the River City are available now by calling 309-676-1040 or by visiting www.rivermen.net.

The full schedule can be found below:

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Peoria @ Quad City 7:10

Friday, October 24, 2025 Fayetteville @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Fayetteville @ Peoria 7:15

Friday, October 31, 2025 Peoria @ Evansville 7:00

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Peoria @ Evansville 7:00

Friday, November 7, 2025 Quad City @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Peoria @ Quad City 7:10

Friday, November 14, 2025 - Peoria @ Roanoke 7:05

Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Peoria @ Roanoke 7:05

Friday, November 21, 2025 - Quad City @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Peoria @ Quad City 7:10

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Peoria @ Quad City 6:10

Friday, November 28, 2025 - Evansville @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday, November 29, 2025 - Evansville @ Peoria 7:15

Friday, December 5, 2025 - Peoria @ Fayetteville 7:00

Saturday, December 6, 2025 - Peoria @ Fayetteville 6:00

Sunday, December 7, 2025 - Peoria @ Fayetteville 3:00

Friday, December 12, 2025 - Knoxville @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday, December 13, 2025 - Knoxville @ Peoria 7:15

Thursday, December 18, 2025 - Evansville @ Peoria 10:30a

Saturday, December 20, 2025 - Peoria @ Evansville 7:00

Friday, December 26, 2025 - Fayetteville @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday, December 27, 2025 - Fayetteville @ Peoria 7:15

Sunday, December 28, 2025 - Fayetteville @ Peoria 3:15

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 - Peoria @ Quad City 7:10

Friday, January 2, 2026 - Knoxville @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday, January 3, 2026 - Knoxville @ Peoria 7:15

Sunday, January 4, 2026 - Knoxville @ Peoria 3:15

Friday, January 9, 2026 - Peoria @ Birmingham 7:00

Saturday, January 10, 2026 - Peoria @ Birmingham 7:00

Friday, January 16, 2026 - Quad City @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday, January 17, 2026 - Quad City @ Peoria 7:15

Sunday, January 18, 2026 - Quad City @ Peoria 3:15

Saturday, January 24, 2026 - Peoria @ Evansville 7:00

Sunday, January 25, 2026 - Evansville @ Peoria 3:15

Friday, January 30, 2026 - Peoria @ Huntsville 7:00

Saturday, January 31, 2026 - Peoria @ Huntsville 7:00

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 - Peoria @ Evansville 7:00

Friday, February 6, 2026 - Peoria @ Roanoke 7:05

Saturday, February 7, 2026 - Peoria @ Roanoke 7:05

Thursday, February 12, 2026 - Peoria @ Quad City 10:00

Friday, February 13, 2026 - Peoria @ Quad City 7:10

Saturday, February 14, 2026 - Peoria @ Quad City 7:10

Friday, February 20, 2026 - Evansville @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday, February 21, 2026 - Peoria @ Evansville 7:00

Sunday, February 22, 2026 - Peoria @ Evansville 3:00

Friday, February 27, 2026 - Huntsville @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday, February 28, 2026 - Huntsville @ Peoria 7:15

Friday, March 6, 2026 Pensacola @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Pensacola @ Peoria 7:15

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Pensacola @ Peoria 3:15

Friday, March 20, 2026 Peoria @ Knoxville 7:30

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Peoria @ Knoxville 7:30

Friday, March 27, 2026 Peoria @ Evansville 7:00

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Evansville @ Peoria 7:15

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Evansville @ Peoria 3:15

Friday, April 3, 2026 Roanoke @ Peoria 7:15

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Roanoke @ Peoria 7:15







SPHL Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.