Rail Yard Dawgs 2025-2026 Full Schedule Announced
July 29, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced their full schedule for the 2025-2026 season on Tuesday, July 29.
New for the 2025-2026 season, each SPHL team will host 29 home games and travel to 29 road games throughout the regular season. Opening Night is scheduled for Friday, October 17 against Huntsville. A printer friendly version of the full schedule, along with the promotional schedule can be found on our website here.
Single game tickets and single game parking passes will go on sale starting Wednesday, September 17 at the Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are on sale now through the Dawgs front office. Contact our ticketing team for more information at 540-266-7343.
Game dates, times and opponents subject to change.
