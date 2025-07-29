Mayhem Sign Rookie Forward May

July 29, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that they are signing rookie forward Connor May for the 2025-26 season.

May, 25, from Bradford, Ontario, will aim to make his professional debut with the Mayhem this season following a successful five years at NCAA division-III Adrian College.

From 2020-2025, May played in 116 games for Adrian, scoring 72 points (27 g, 45 a) while suiting up alongside John Kaljian (who ended the 2024-25 season with Macon) for all but his fifth and final season.

Coach Dave Pszenyczny said, "Connor is a guy that we saw produce at a high level in college, and we're looking forward to his scoring touch up front as well as his 200-ft game."

Prior to his collegiate career, May racked up 121 points (50 g, 71 a) in 152 games over a three-year career in the OJHL, the final two of which were spent as the captain of the Stouffville Spirit.

May said, "I'm super excited for the opportunity and can't wait to get started. Playing professional hockey has always been a dream of mine and I'm grateful to have the opportunity to live it!"

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! Call the Mayhem office at 478-803-1592 for more information or to purchase tickets.







SPHL Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.