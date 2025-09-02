Mayhem Sign Veteran Defenseman Bartuccio-Pereira

Published on September 2, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that they have signed defenseman Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira for the 2025-26 season.

Bartuccio-Pereira, 29, from St-Bruno-de-Montarville, Quebec, is back for a second stint with the Mayhem following a short tenure with the team during the 2023-24 season.

He played just nine games with the Mayhem during that time, but recorded a career year in his second SPHL season this past year with the Quad City Storm and Pensacola Ice Flyers. In 34 games with Pensacola, he scored 19 points (5 g, 14 a), and a +6 rating while quarterbacking the Ice Flyers power play.

"We are excited to bring Jonathan's experience to our D-core," said coach Dave Pszenyczny. "We love how he gets pucks through in the offensive zone. He's a true professional who comes to the rink every day to get better."

Prior to his professional career, Bartuccio-Pereira spent five years at NCAA division-III University of Southern Maine before playing a few games in the LNAH, a semi-pro league in Quebec.

"I'm really excited to return to a team that is clearly trending in the right direction and has set lofty expectations for this season," said Bartuccio-Pereira. "The entire organization seems committed to bettering itself, and I believe we'll have a strong group the fans can really get behind. I can't wait to compete night in and night out for the logo on the front of the jersey. See you all at the Coliseum!"

