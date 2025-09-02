Marksmen Sign Alex Gritz
Published on September 2, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of forward Alex Gritz for the 2025-26 season.
Gritz, 24, finished fifth in team scoring, despite just playing 37 games during the 2024-25 season and his .70 points-per-game-average was fourth among skaters who played at least half of the year.
The centerman's 12 goals were tied for fifth on the squad, and he put up 26 points in his rookie season with Fayetteville. He also earned a call-up to the ECHL's Wichita Thunder with whom he recorded six points (2g+4a) in 21 games.
Gritz joins defensemen Ryan Lieth, Nick Parody, Blake Holmes, Gehrig Lindberg and Tyler Love, and fellow forwards Chance Gorman, Austen Long, Cayden Cahill, Sam Anzai and Kyler Head among the announced players for the upcoming season.
