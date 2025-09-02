SPHL Announces 2025-2026 Rule, Gameplay Changes

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced several rule and gameplay changes for the upcoming 2025-2026 season, as approved by the league's Board of Governors this offseason:

FOUR-MAN OFFICIATING SYSTEM

The SPHL will utilize a four-man officiating system for 25% of its regular season games, with an emphasis on the second half of the season leading up to the playoffs, where the four-man system is currently used for all games.

OVERTIME OVER-AND-BACK RULE

The SPHL will implement an innovative "Over-and-Back" rule that eliminates defensive movement of the puck during overtime, leading to increased scoring opportunities and fan excitement.

Definition

Once a team gains full possession of the puck in their defensive zone and carries or passes it across their blue line into the neutral zone, they may not subsequently carry or pass the puck back across that same blue line into their defensive zone.

Violation Consequences

A face-off will be conducted in the violating team's defensive zone, with all standard face-off rules in place.

The offending team is not permitted to make a line change or call a timeout before the ensuing face-off.

Exceptions

This rule does not apply when a face-off is located at the center ice dot or the defensive side neutral zone face-off dots.

If the face-off is at the offensive blue line face-off dots and the offensive team gains possession, the rule applies, and they may not take the puck back into their zone.

Additional Clarifications

Passing the puck back to the goaltender in the defensive zone after having gained the neutral zone also constitutes a violation.

At the referee's discretion, exceptions may be made if the puck unintentionally re-enters the defensive zone due to a deflection, bad bounce, or loss of control where no clear possession was established.

Summary

The key outcomes of an 'Over-and-Back' infraction are a defensive zone face-off for the offending team and a restriction on changing lines or calling a timeout.

PLAYERS DRESSED FOR GAMES

Teams will be permitted to dress 19 players for all regular-season and playoff games.

Additional rule changes and clarifications are reflected in the 2025-2026 SPHL Rule Book, which is available for download through the league's website.







