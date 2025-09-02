Havoc Add Allard to Roster

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of 6'1 ¬Â³ forward, Mitchell Allard.

Allard, 25, joins the Havoc from Lindenwood University where he appeared in 105 games over 4 years. During his time at Lindenwood, the Michigan native posted 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists).

Finishing off his collegiate career last season, Allard joined the Kansas City Mavericks in the ECHL for 7 games. While with Kansas City, the forward faced the Wichita Thunder, Idaho Steelheads, and Greenville Swamp Rabbits and tallied one assist in Greenville.

Prior to college, Allard played two seasons with the Minnesota Wilderness in the NAHL appearing in 92 games and racking up 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists).







