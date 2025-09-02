Havoc Add Allard to Roster
Published on September 2, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of 6'1 ¬Â³ forward, Mitchell Allard.
Allard, 25, joins the Havoc from Lindenwood University where he appeared in 105 games over 4 years. During his time at Lindenwood, the Michigan native posted 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists).
Finishing off his collegiate career last season, Allard joined the Kansas City Mavericks in the ECHL for 7 games. While with Kansas City, the forward faced the Wichita Thunder, Idaho Steelheads, and Greenville Swamp Rabbits and tallied one assist in Greenville.
Prior to college, Allard played two seasons with the Minnesota Wilderness in the NAHL appearing in 92 games and racking up 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists).
SPHL Stories from September 2, 2025
- SPHL Announces 2025-2026 Rule, Gameplay Changes - SPHL
- Marksmen Sign Alex Gritz - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Havoc Add Allard to Roster - Huntsville Havoc
- 2025-26 Ice Flyers Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Mayhem Sign Veteran Defenseman Bartuccio-Pereira - Macon Mayhem
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville Havoc Stories
- Havoc Add Allard to Roster
- Berke and Weaver-Vitale Return to Huntsville
- Havoc Add Boston University Goalie
- Havoc Sign Briercrest Forward
- Elgstam Re-Signs with Havoc