Havoc Tames Mayhem in Close-Fought Victory

Published on October 25, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

MACON, Ga. - The Huntsville Havoc edged out the Mayhem in 3-2 victory on Saturday night at the Macon Centreplex.

The first period saw much free-flowing hockey and remained scoreless with both goalies making one save after another.

Going into the second frame tied at 0-0, Havoc forwards showed more aggression. With the help of Connor Fries and Kevin Weaver-Vitale, Nathan Berke put a puck between the pipes, scoring on a power play. Less than a minute later, Matt Allen, assisted by Ashton Paul, found the back of the net, leaving the Havoc up by 2 with 14:39 left in the period. After a frenzy of penalties, the Mayhem cut the goal difference in half with a slap shot during 4-on-4 play. They followed with another goal and evened the score to 2-2 with 4:47 left.

Compared to the action-packed second segment, the third period was calm. With the teams all tied up it continued to be a thrilling game. At 11:20, rookie Ethan Lindsay capitalized on his opportunity, netting his first goal for the Havoc and sealing the team's narrow victory over the Mayhem.

Brian Wilson stopped 29-of-31 shots to wrap up the victory. Huntsville went 1-for-4 on the power play.

The Havoc will be on the road for their next game on Tuesday, October 28 against the Evansville Thunderbolts at the Ford Center.







