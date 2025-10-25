Game Preview: October 25, 2025 vs. Birmingham

Published on October 25, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers return home tonight for $5 Night Driven By Kia Autosport of Pensacola as they welcome the Birmingham Bulls to the Pensacola Bay Center.

Parking Lots: 5:00 p.m. CT

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

PROMO INFO

- Fans can participate in tonight's lightshows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready to sync during the Beré Jewelers countdowns! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.

- There will be a jersey sale table above section 126 at tonight's game. Fans can purchase 2 adult jerseys for $55 or 2 kids jerseys for $25. Excludes this season's jerseys*

- The 50/50 raffle will benefiting Independence for the Blind. Tickets can be purchased online at iff5050.org or at the game above sections 120 and 106 through the 2nd intermission.

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle (SOHB) winner will have a chance at winning #9 Matt Wiesner's jersey. Tickets can be purchased above section 111 at the Coca-Cola Concierge.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Away: Thursday, October 30 at Birmingham | 7:05PM

Home: Saturday, November 1 for Day Of The Dead Night | 7:00PM

Away: Friday, November 7 at Knoxville | 6:30PM

Away: Saturday, November 8 at Knoxville | 6:30PM

Home: Friday, November 14 for Adult Jersey Giveaway Night | 7:00PM

Home: Saturday, November 15 for Small Dog Race Night presented by Frazier & Deeter | 7:00PM







