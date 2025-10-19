Ice Flyers Edge Mayhem, 2-1

Published on October 18, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - Amidst a night of celebration featuring multiple arena upgrades, a fresh coaching staff, and an energetic crowd of 5,274 fans, the Ice Flyers found a way to grind out a victory in what proved to be a hard-fought battle.

Ice Flyers forward Matt Wiesner opened the scoring with the only goal of the first period. The second period remained scoreless. In the third period, Macon forward Matteo Ybarra tied the game. The contest remained tight through regulation and overtime, ultimately requiring a shootout to decide the winner.

In the sixth round of the shootout, Lukas Jirousek stepped up and delivered the game-winning goal, sending the home crowd into a frenzy and giving the Ice Flyers a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Mayhem. It was the perfect way to christen the new era of Ice Flyers hockey as the team celebrates 30 years of hockey in Pensacola.

Scoring Summary

First Period

MAC 0, PEN 1

13:08 Matt Wiesner (1) - Zack Bross, Ethan Price

Shots on goal: MAC 8, PEN 10

Second Period

No scoring.

Shots on goal: MAC 8, PEN 13

Third Period

MAC 1, PEN 1

8:45 Matteo Ybarra (1) - Unassisted.

Shots on goal: MAC 16, PEN 7

Overtime

No scoring.

Shots on goal: MAC 2, PEN 1

Shootout

6th Round Lukas Jirousek (1)

Total Shots: MAC 34, PEN 32







