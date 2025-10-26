Ice Flyers Edge Bulls, 3-2

Published on October 25, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - On $5 Night driven by Kia Autosport of Pensacola, a sellout crowd of 8,082 fans packed the arena to witness an exciting contest. Birmingham's Danny Weight struck first early in the opening period, but Shane Bull answered before the horn to send the teams into the first intermission tied 1-1.

Bull took over in the second period, netting two more goals to complete the hat trick and give the Ice Flyers a commanding 3-1 lead. Birmingham's Doug Scott scored late in the third period to make it close, but the Ice Flyers held on for a 3-2 victory.

Ty Taylor made his Ice Flyers debut in net, turning aside 24 of 26 shots in the winning effort. It was a memorable night as the team celebrated in front of a capacity crowd at the sold-out $5 Night presented by Kia Autosport of Pensacola.

Fans can bid on Shane Bull's autographed goal pucks here

The Ice Flyers will travel to face the Birmingham Bulls on Wednesday, October 30, before returning home to host the Macon Mayhem on November 1 for Day of the Dead Night. Fans can get tickets here.

Scoring Summary

First Period

BHM 1, PEN 0

3:49 Danny Weight (1) - Connor Scahill, Parker Saretsky

BHM 1, PEN 1

15:58 Shane Bull (1) - Tim Faulkner, Tyler Burnie

Shots on goal: BHM 9, PEN 12

Second Period

BHM 1, PEN 2

10:25 Shane Bull (2) - Dawson Sciarrino, Matt Wiesner

BHM 1, PEN 3

18:46 Shane Bull (3) - Lukas Jirousek, Dawson Sciarrino

Shots on goal: BHM 2, PEN 10

Third Period

BHM 2, PEN 3

15:58 Doug Scott (2) - Parker Sarestky

Shots on goal: BHM 15, PEN 5

Total Shots: BHM 26, PEN 27







