Ice Flyers Prep for First Road Game and $5 Night

Published on October 20, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - After the Ice Flyers found a way to win on Saturday's opening night, the team will now look to build off of their early success as they prep for their first road game of the season against the Havoc, followed by $5 Night on Saturday back at the Hangar.

MONDAY TO THURSDAY - FILM REVIEW/PRACTICE

Monday through Thursday's schedule includes regular practice and training sessions at the Pensacola Bay Center, with the team conducting film review sessions to analyze Saturday's opening night performance and engage in strategic game planning as they prepare for their upcoming road matchup against the Havoc.

FRIDAY - TRAVEL DAY/AWAY GAME VS HUNTSVILLE

The team will hit the road for their 7 p.m. game against the Huntsville Havoc. Fans can tune in on FloHockey. After the game, the team will pack up and head back home in preparation for $5 Night the next day.

SATURDAY - $5 NIGHT PRESENTED BY KIA AUTOSPORT OF PENSACOLA | 7 PM

Get ready for a night of action-packed hockey without breaking the bank. Join us for the first of two $5 Nights presented by Kia Autosport of Pensacola! Tickets are going fast - get yours before it's too late!

Tickets: https://icefly.co/47ix4uK







SPHL Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.