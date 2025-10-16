Pensacola Ice Flyers Announce Season Opening Roster

Published on October 16, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers and Head Coach Jeremy Gates have announced their season opening roster for the 2025-26 season.

The Ice Flyers open their season on Saturday, October 18, at home against the Macon Mayhem. Fans can purchase tickets here!

A look at the players on the 2025-26 roster:

Forwards - Matt Wiesner, Dawson Sciarrino, Tyler German, Shane Bull, Matt Kinash, Andrew Poulias, Sam Dabrowski, Lukas Jirousek, Ethan Price, Sam Rhodes, and Zack Bross

Defensemen - Nicholas Aromatario, Tim Faulkner, Amadeo Mastrangeli, Cam Gaudette, Sam Mouland, and Laudon Poellinger

Goaltenders - Ty Taylor, and Rico DiMatteo

14-Day IR - Logan Flodell, and Greg Susinski







SPHL Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.