Pensacola Ice Flyers Announce Season Opening Roster
Published on October 16, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers and Head Coach Jeremy Gates have announced their season opening roster for the 2025-26 season.
The Ice Flyers open their season on Saturday, October 18, at home against the Macon Mayhem. Fans can purchase tickets here!
A look at the players on the 2025-26 roster:
Forwards - Matt Wiesner, Dawson Sciarrino, Tyler German, Shane Bull, Matt Kinash, Andrew Poulias, Sam Dabrowski, Lukas Jirousek, Ethan Price, Sam Rhodes, and Zack Bross
Defensemen - Nicholas Aromatario, Tim Faulkner, Amadeo Mastrangeli, Cam Gaudette, Sam Mouland, and Laudon Poellinger
Goaltenders - Ty Taylor, and Rico DiMatteo
14-Day IR - Logan Flodell, and Greg Susinski
SPHL Stories from October 16, 2025
- Rivermen Announce Opening Night Roster - Peoria Rivermen
- Pensacola Ice Flyers Announce Season Opening Roster - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Dawgs Sign Rookie Boysen Among Multiple Transactions - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pensacola Ice Flyers Stories
- Pensacola Ice Flyers Announce Season Opening Roster
- Know Before You Go: 2025-26 Season at the Pensacola Bay Center
- Ice Flyers Foundation Signs on as the Presenting Sponsor of 2026 Pensacola Mardi Gras Season
- Ice Flyers New Season Begins with Whole New Look Inside Bay Center
- Ice Flyers Announce Official 2025 Training Camp Roster