Ice Flyers Foundation Signs on as the Presenting Sponsor of 2026 Pensacola Mardi Gras Season

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers and owner Greg Harris are excited to announce that the Ice Flyers Foundation will serve as the presenting sponsor for the 2026 Pensacola Mardi Gras Season. This partnership reflects the Foundation's deep commitment to the greater Pensacola community and to the annual celebration that unites thousands of residents and visitors through celebration, tradition, and generosity.

"Mardi Gras is one of the most vibrant celebrations of culture and community on the Gulf Coast," said Harris. "The Ice Flyers organization and the Ice Flyers Foundation have always believed in the power of community events to strengthen the bonds that make Pensacola so special. Through this partnership, we're proud to work alongside Pensacola Mardi Gras to help grow the parades and events even bigger and better. We're excited to support an event that captures the same spirit of joy, energy, and unity that defines our fans and our city."

The 2026 Pensacola Mardi Gras Season will officially begin with the Mardi Gras Kick-Off Celebration on January 3, 2026, featuring the blessing of Krewe floats, the Royal Processional through Downtown Pensacola, and the ceremonial cutting of the King Cake. Following the Kick-Off Celebration, the city will come alive with a lineup of parades and festivities that have made Pensacola Mardi Gras one of the Gulf Coast's premier celebrations.

Adding to the excitement of Mardi Gras, the Pensacola Ice Flyers will bring their annual Mardi Gras celebration to the ice with a special Mardi Gras Night game at the Pensacola Bay Center on January 31, 2026. Fans can look forward to parades on the ice, themed entertainment, Mardi Gras beads, live music, and a festive atmosphere that combines the passion of hockey with the spirit of Carnival. The Pensacola Night Parade lights up the city taking place on February 13, 2026, with downtown Pensacola coming alive for the Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade the next day on February 14.

The Ice Flyers Foundation continues to make an impact beyond the rink, supporting local charities, youth programs, and community initiatives throughout the year. As presenting sponsor, the Foundation aims to enhance the Mardi Gras experience for everyone, from longtime locals to first-time and repeat visitors, while fostering a sense of unity and celebration that defines both Pensacola, the Ice Flyers organization and Pensacola Mardi Gras.

For more information about Pensacola Mardi Gras and the upcoming Ice Flyers season, visit PensacolaMardiGras.com and IceFlyers.com.







