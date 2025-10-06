Ice Flyers Announce Official 2025 Training Camp Roster
Published on October 6, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, Fl. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have announced their training camp roster for the 2025-26 season.
Players report to the Pensacola Bay Center on Monday, with training camp officially starting on Tuesday, October 7. Following four days of practice, the Ice Flyers will host the Huntsville Havoc on October 11 for an exhibition matchup.
Practices throughout the week are closed to the public; however, the exhibition is open to the public, with $5 tickets being sold to benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation.
Here's a look at the players who have reported for camp:
Forwards: P.J. Demitito, Dawson Sciarrino, Andrew Poulias, Zack Bross, Matt Wiesner, Sam Dabrowski, Matt Kinash, Sam Rhodes, Ethan Price, and Shane Bull
Defensemen: Greg Susinski, Tim Faulkner, Nicholas Aromatario, Nolan Barrett, Samson Mouland, Brandon Walker, and Laudon Poellinger
Goaltenders: Logan Flodell and Rico Dimatteo
