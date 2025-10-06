WVLZ Named New Flagship Station of the Ice Bears

Published on October 6, 2025

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears, in partnership with Loud Media, are pleased to announce their new flagship radio station 93.7 WVLZ-FM as the new home station for all Ice Bears hockey games for the 2025-26 season. Following a successful three-year run on Loud Media's 92.5 WKCE-FM station, the Ice Bears and Loud Media have agreed to extend their partnership while moving the Ice Bears to "Knoxville's Rock Station."

"We at Loud Media are very excited about WVLZ becoming the new radio home of the Knoxville Ice Bears,: said Aaron Ishmael, Owner of Loud Media. "With its strong city signal and passionate audience of rock fans, 93.7 WVLZ is the perfect fit for all the excitement and action of every single Ice Bears game throughout the season."

WVLZ will carry Friday's preseason game, all 58 regular season games and the duration of the SPHL President's Cup Playoffs. Games can be heard on 93.7 FM, the station's website, 937wvlz.com, the WVLZ mobile app and the Knoxville Ice Bears Gameday App.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Loud Media and introduce our team to a larger audience in the Knoxville market," said Ice Bears President Mike Murray. "We've enjoyed bringing our fans each and every game on WKCE over the past three seasons and are excited to welcome new fans through WVLZ this year."

The Ice Bears host Birmingham for a preseason game on Friday, October 10 at the Civic Coliseum. The team will begin their 24th season in franchise history on the road on Saturday, October 18 at Fayetteville and return home for opening night on Friday, October 24.







