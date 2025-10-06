Quad City Storm Training Camp Schedule Set

Published on October 6, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm begins its seventh season tomorrow when training camp kicks off at the River's Edge ice facility in Davenport. The schedule for this season's training camp is as follows:

Tuesday October 7: 9:30 AM - 11:15 AM @ River's Edge - Davenport

Wednesday October 8: 9:30 AM - 11:15 AM @ River's Edge - Davenport

Thursday October 9: 9:30 AM - 11:15 AM @ River's Edge - Davenport

Friday October 10: NA

Saturday October 11: 9:30 AM - 11:15 AM @ River's Edge - Davenport

Sunday October 12: NA

Monday October 13: 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK

Tuesday October 14: NA

Wednesday October 15: 9:30 AM - 11:15 AM @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK

Thursday October 16: 9:30 AM - 11:15 AM @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK

All training camp sessions are open to the media and general public and camp times and location are subject to change. It is recommended that members of the media covering training camp confirm location/time the day before with a Storm staff member.

Training camp leads up to the Storm's Opening Night game Saturday October 18th versus the Peoria Rivermen. Puck drop is at 7:10 PM and the first 1000 fans in attendance receive a Storm magnet schedule and Dillon Fournier spinning bobblehead.

Fans can purchase single game tickets for all games this season at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena box office. Special group offers, suites, party areas, season ticket memberships and more can be purchased by emailing matt@quadcitystorm.com or calling the Storm front office at 309-277-1364.







