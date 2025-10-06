Quad City Storm Training Camp Schedule Set
Published on October 6, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Quad City Storm News Release
MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm begins its seventh season tomorrow when training camp kicks off at the River's Edge ice facility in Davenport. The schedule for this season's training camp is as follows:
Tuesday October 7: 9:30 AM - 11:15 AM @ River's Edge - Davenport
Wednesday October 8: 9:30 AM - 11:15 AM @ River's Edge - Davenport
Thursday October 9: 9:30 AM - 11:15 AM @ River's Edge - Davenport
Friday October 10: NA
Saturday October 11: 9:30 AM - 11:15 AM @ River's Edge - Davenport
Sunday October 12: NA
Monday October 13: 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK
Tuesday October 14: NA
Wednesday October 15: 9:30 AM - 11:15 AM @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK
Thursday October 16: 9:30 AM - 11:15 AM @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK
All training camp sessions are open to the media and general public and camp times and location are subject to change. It is recommended that members of the media covering training camp confirm location/time the day before with a Storm staff member.
Training camp leads up to the Storm's Opening Night game Saturday October 18th versus the Peoria Rivermen. Puck drop is at 7:10 PM and the first 1000 fans in attendance receive a Storm magnet schedule and Dillon Fournier spinning bobblehead.
Fans can purchase single game tickets for all games this season at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena box office. Special group offers, suites, party areas, season ticket memberships and more can be purchased by emailing matt@quadcitystorm.com or calling the Storm front office at 309-277-1364.
SPHL Stories from October 6, 2025
- Thunderbolts Re-Sign Forward Derek Contessa - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Dawgs Announce 2025-2026 Training Camp Roster - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Thunderbolts Re-Sign Forward Isaac Chapman - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Quad City Storm Training Camp Schedule Set - Quad City Storm
- WVLZ Named New Flagship Station of the Ice Bears - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Widmar Heads Back to Roanoke for 2025-26 Season - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Thunderbolts Sign Goaltender Kristian Stead - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Ice Flyers Announce Official 2025 Training Camp Roster - Pensacola Ice Flyers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.