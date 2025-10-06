Thunderbolts Sign Goaltender Kristian Stead

October 6, 2025

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the signing of goaltender Kristian Stead for the 2025-26 season. The Thunderbolts will raise their President's Cup Championship banner prior to their 2025-26 home opener at Ford Center on Saturday, October 25th against the Quad City Storm.

Stead, now entering his fifth professional season, joins the Thunderbolts after playing the entirety of the 2024-25 season with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals, compiling a 6-11 record in 17 games played. Stead has spent time in the ECHL in all four previous seasons, with the South Carolina Stingrays in 2021-22, Cincinnati Cyclones in 2022-23, Tulsa Oilers in 2023-24 and the Admirals in 2023-24 and 2024-25, putting together a total record of 13-16-2 and an .889% save percentage in 32 games played. In the SPHL, Stead was a main component of the Knoxville Ice Bears goaltending tandem between 2021-2024, with whom Stead posted a 40-19-1 record and .912% save percentage in 71 regular season games. The Merritt, British Columbia native was a standout in junior hockey, particularly with the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's Nipawin Hawks between 2015-2017, amassing a 56-24-5 record and .925% save percentage, and in 2016-17 was named the SJHL's Goaltender of the Year and Most Valuable Player, also earning Top Goaltender honors in the same season for the CJHL, of which the SJHL is a branch of. Following junior hockey, Stead attended the University of Alaska-Anchorage between 2017-2021, playing in 23 total games of Division 1 NCAA hockey before turning professional. Stead also played in the Australia Ice Hockey League in the Summer of 2023 with the Perth Thunder, posting a 12-4 record in 16 games played.

"I remember the atmosphere being great whenever I played in Evansville, the rink is top notch, the fans are passionate, and the Bolts always played a hard-nosed, honest game mixed with skill," commented Stead when discussing previous trips to Evansville with the Ice Bears. "The city and organization seem great, I've heard and seen nothing but great things about this organization." Highlighting the ECHL experience he brings to the Thunderbolts, Stead commented: "I've been fortunate enough to play for several ECHL organizations, which both improved my game and allowed me to meet some great people." With the arrival of training camp, Stead closed by saying: "I'm really excited to be a Bolt, meet all the locals, and get to work with the guys. I know the team is looking to have another successful season and I'm happy to be a part of it!"

On the addition of Stead, Head Coach Jeff Bes commented: "When the opportunity to sign Kristian became available, it was a no-brainer for us to get him to Evansville. He is an experienced goalie who has played and had success in both the ECHL and SPHL. Steader is a big, calm goalie, competes on every shot and hates to get scored on. Having that experience in the net and the locker room will be a tremendous asset to our club."

