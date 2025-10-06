Thunderbolts Re-Sign Forward Isaac Chapman

Published on October 6, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the re-signing of forward Isaac Chapman for the 2025-26 season. The Thunderbolts will raise their President's Cup Championship banner prior to their 2025-26 home opener at Ford Center on Saturday, October 25th against the Quad City Storm.

Chapman joined the Thunderbolts from Alvernia University just after the mid-way point of the 2024-25 season and made an immediate impact in his jump to the professional ranks, scoring 8 goals and 13 points in 24 regular season games, before adding a goal and 4 points in the President's Cup Playoffs. The native of Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia played three seasons of junior hockey in the MJAHL with the Pictou County Crushers in 2018-19 and Edmundston Blizzard between 2019-2021, scoring 58 goals and 105 points in 119 games. Chapman enrolled at Norwich University in 2021-22, where he played one season before transferring to Alvernia University. In 75 total collegiate games between 2021-2025, Chapman scored 27 goals and 58 points in 75 games.

Looking back at joining the Thunderbolts during the 2024-25 season, Chapman commented: "The experience was awesome, I just wanted to come in here and do what the team needed, and I was treated like a professional from the moment I walked in. Between the other players, the staff, and the fans, I saw how great the organization is. Winning a championship is always special, but there was something sweeter about doing it as an underdog. Being such a close group and being treated so well played a huge part in bringing the championship to Evansville." On preparing for his first full professional season, Chapman kept his focus simple, saying: "I think I just need to stick to my process, don't get too far ahead, focus on one day at a time. I want to be a player who is trusted to play in any situation." Entering training camp, Chapman concluded by saying: "I'm super excited for this season, there is going to be a huge buzz in the city coming off last season's championship. I think it'll be huge for us to ride that momentum into the season and come out swinging."

On re-signing Chapman, Head Coach Jeff Bes commented: "Isaac came in last year and gave us the adrenaline boost we needed. He is just a top notch guy that gelled instantly with our group. He can score goals and make plays, but it's also what you don't see that he does well; getting pucks out, backchecking, blocking shots, and the great energy he provides on the bench. We know he will build and grow his game even more this season."

Season tickets and single game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







SPHL Stories from October 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.