Dawgs Announce 2025-2026 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 6, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced their 2025-2026 season Training Camp roster on Monday. The roster currently features 21 players, with 12 forwards, six defensemen, and three goaltenders. Ten players return from last year's team, with six additional players bringing prior professional experience. Training camp will open tomorrow, October 7, with one morning session beginning at 9 A.M. and an afternoon session beginning at 3 P.M. Attendance is free and open to the public for both practice sessions beginning after 9 A.M. each day, with the exception of Saturday and Sunday. Fans can enter the Berglund Center at the Gate 12 entrance. Ice level access is restricted to any attending fans - only Rail Yard Dawgs players and staff, Berglund Center staff members, and approved media are permitted at ice level during Training Camp.

Roanoke also added Fabrice Bourgeois to the roster today. The six-foot-four defenseman is entering his first year of professional hockey, bringing prior experience from his junior hockey career in the QJHL, QCHL, SJHL, and MJAHL. In his last two seasons playing in the SJHL and MJAHL, the St-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Quebec native combined to record four goals, 19 assists, and 131 penalty minutes in 67 combined regular season and postseason appearances. Bourgeois featured prominently for the Edmundston Blizzard en route to an MJAHL championship this past spring.

Here is the full roster for Roanoke's 2025-2026 Training Camp:

FORWARDS: Hunter Brackett, Travis Broughman, Matt Dorsey, Marcus Fechko, Trey Fechko, Damon Furuseth, Carson Gallagher*, Andrew Harley*, Tim Manning*, Gustav Müller*, Ryan Reifler*, Joe Widmar*

DEFENSEMEN: Olivier Beaudoin, Fabrice Bourgeois, Bryce Martin*, Matt O'Dea*, Andrew Stacey, C.J. Valerian*

GOALIES: Brody Claeys, Gabe Rosek, Austyn Roudebush*

(* = Returner from 2024-25 season)

Training camp is set to start October 7 at Berglund Center. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-2026 season at home on Friday, October 17 against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with 94.9 Star Country FM. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







