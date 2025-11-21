Rail Yard Dawgs Activate Bourgeois

Published on November 21, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Roanoke made one transaction on Friday morning, activating defenseman Fabrice Bourgeois from the 14-day injured reserve list.

Bourgeois is in his first season of pro hockey, recording a plus-one rating and zero penalty minutes in his first six games for the Dawgs, playing mostly alongside of fellow Dawgs defenseman C.J. Valerian up to this point. The six-foot-four defenseman previously spent his junior hockey career in the QJHL, QCHL, SJHL, and MJAHL. In his last two seasons playing in the SJHL and MJAHL, the St-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Quebec native combined to record four goals, 19 assists, and 131 penalty minutes in 67 combined regular season and postseason appearances. Bourgeois featured prominently for the Edmundston Blizzard en route to an MJAHL championship this past spring. The rookie blue-liner was initially placed on the injured reserve back on November 4.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will stay on the road to face the Macon Mayhem on Saturday, November 22, at the Macon Coliseum. Puck drop is slated for 6:00 P.M. EST in Georgia. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







