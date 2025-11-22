Havoc Cool off Ice Flyers in 7-1 Blowout Win

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc commanded the ice on Friday night, unloading seven goals in a decisive victory against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

The first period saw hot tempers and sticks across the ice. Despite the soaring tensions, Connor Galloway, a forward from Georgia on PTO playing his first game for the Havoc, found the back of the net, backed by Matt Allen. Tempers overflowed for the first time that night at 16:53 when Dom Procopio and a Pensacola player dropped their gloves. Both received 5 minute majors for fighting just before the first break.

Connor Fries, assisted by Craig McCabe and Cole Reginato, came out flying into the second period, scoring a backhanded goal at 1:57. Just 30 seconds later, Kevin Weaver-Vitale extended the lead to 3-0 with the help of Nathan Berke and Terry Ryder. At 8:01, Jaxon Camp, backed by Josh Kestner and Gio Procopio, found an opening, putting a puck on the top shelf. The Ice Flyers cut down on the Havoc's lead with a goal at 14:32, bringing the score to 4-1. Two roughing penalties later, there was a brief period of 4on4 hockey. With about 3 minutes left in the second frame, Gio Procopio fired a puck between the pipes with the help of Ben Schultheis, extending the team's lead again.

The last period got choppy with 12 assessed penalties. Just before sticks and gloves would cover the ice, Connor Galloway, assisted by Matt Allen and Jacob Arsenault, netted the second goal of his Havoc debut night, taking the score to 6-1. A few hits and penalties later, there was a minute of 4on3 hockey in favor of the Ice Flyers. Despite being a man down, Matt Allen made a short-handed goal at 15:46, bringing the score to its final state at 7-1 in favor of the Havoc.

Brian Wilson stopped 33-of-34 shots to secure the home win. Huntsville went 0-for-2 on the power play.

The Havoc will stay home for their next game against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Saturday, November 22 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.

