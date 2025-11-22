Rivermen Fall, 5-2, to Storm in First Home Loss of the Season

Published on November 21, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (6-4-0) fell on home ice for the first time this season as the Quad City Storm (3-6-1) defeated the Rivermen 5-2 at Carver Arena on Friday night. Rivermen goaltender Nick Latinovich made 21 saves on 24 Quad City shots on net in the loss, while Quad City netminder Luke Lush made 29 saves in his second victory.

On the night that Zach Wilkie made his triumphal return to the Rivermen, expectations and enthusiasm were high as Wilkie, along with forward Mike Gelatt and defenseman Josh Martin, made their season debuts. It was anticipated that their presence would help spark the Rivermen lineup ahead of a major rivalry game. It did for the first two periods, but the Storm were the recipients of timely goals and quality goaltending to come away with the victory.

The Rivermen will be back in action on Saturday night in Moline, Illinois, against the Storm. Face-off is set for 7:10 pm.

FIRST PERIOD

Quad City was able to get on the board first as Dimitri Toporowski fired in a low shot from the left-wing circle. Peoria answered back three minutes as Nick Parody corralled a pass in the high slot with traffic in front. Parody fired a high-rising wrist-shot into the top-right corner for his first goal as a Rivermen to tie the game 1-1. Quad City answered, though with five seconds to go in the period after the Rivermen failed to clear their zone. A quick pass from Leif Mattson to Brody Girod resulted in the latter roofing a quick shot over the shoulder of Rivermen goaltender Nick Latinovich. Quad City's late tally put them up 2-1 going into the second period.

SECOND PERIOD

Despite that momentum for the Storm, the Rivermen came out flying in the second period, putting together several quality offensive shifts and getting good chances. It put momentum back in Peoria's favor, and Michael Herrera was able to capitalize. After a wrap-around attempt by Dylan Massie, Michael Herrera found the puck in a flurry of activity in the crease and stuffed the puck into the back of the net for his first goal as a Rivermen to tie the game 2-2. That is how the period ended despite a five-minute power play for the Rivermen near the end of the period.

THIRD PERIOD

Despite outshooting the Storm 10-8, the Storm put a stranglehold on the contest. They stymied Peoria's zone entries through the middle, frustrated the Rivermen in the defensive zone, and Luke Lush, the Quad City netminder, denied any quality chances Peoria did have. Girod, who found the back of the net on the power-play after a point-shot deflected off a body and right to Girod, put the puck into an open net as the goaltender came out to challenge the initial shot. Two more empty-net goals for the Storm in the final minute of play put the game into a stranglehold. Quad City ended their four-game winless skid and picked up their first win against the Rivermen this year, while Peoria fell in regulation for the second game in a row. Peoria outshot the Storm 31 to 26. Peoria finished 0/2 on the power play while the Storm finished 1/2 on the man advantage.







