Thunderbolts Score Six in Sixth-Straight Win, 6-2, Over Knoxville

Published on November 21, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville, In.: The good times keep rolling for the Thunderbolts, who won their sixth consecutive game on Friday night at Ford Center, 6-2 over the Knoxville Ice Bears to move back into 2nd place in the league standings. The Thunderbolts' next home game at Ford Center will be on Saturday, November 22nd against the Knoxville Ice Bears at 7:00pm CT.

In a mostly even first period, Jordan Simoneau broke the ice 17:17 into the game with a power move to the net, scoring on a power play from Scott Kirton. Evansville built on their lead immediately in the second period, with Kirton scoring only 20 seconds in off a net front pass, assisted by Tyson Gilmour and Keanan Stewart. At 3:55, a loose puck near the net was cashed in by Derek Contessa, assisted by Aidan Litke to make it 3-0 Evansville. The Ice Bears clawed their way back in, as Jared Westcott scored at 15:08 to make it 3-1, and at 9:17 of the third period Eric Olson closed the gap to 3-2. Just minutes after scoring, Olson nearly scored again but was denied by Kristian Stead, who made a sprawling toe pad save to keep the Ice Bears from tying the game. The save sparked the Thunderbolts, who at 15:24 regained the multi-goal lead as Eelis Laaksonen stole the puck and set up Litke at the net-front to make it 4-2. With 2:50 remaining, Evansville drew two penalties in the same sequence, one resulting in a power play and the other drawing a penalty shot. Matthew Hobbs scored on the penalty shot, while Contessa scored on the ensuing power play at 17:43, assisted by Matt Clark and Isaac Chapman to round out the scoring at 6-2. Evansville's six goals are the current season-high, and the six-game winning streak is Evansville's longest in the regular season since December 2019, when Evansville won seven games in a row between November 29th and December 20th, that streak currently standing as the franchise record.

Contessa led the way with two goals, Litke and Kirton scored a goal and assist each, and Simoneau along with Hobbs scored the other Evansville goals. In goal, Kristian Stead finished with 34 saves on 36 shots on goal for his 8th win of the season. The Thunderbolts and Ice Bears meet again on Saturday, November 22nd at Ford Center, with Evansville leading the season series 1-0.

