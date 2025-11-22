Mayhem Drummed as Roudebush Sets SPHL Win Mark

(MACON, Ga.) - It was a Med-Evil night as the Mayhem were shutout in game one of the three game home-stand 5-0 against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

The Mayhem dominated time of possession and dictated most of the play creating chances even drawing the first penalty of the game, but could not seem to break through Rail Yard Dawgs goaltender Austyn Roudebush. Roanoke was opportunistic with a goal by Noah Finstrom half way through the period. After a penalty on Macon, Roanoke would strike fast from Travis Broughman on a late power play. Macon would head into the intermission down 2-0 despite a good period.

The Mayhem looked flat to start the second. Roanoke set the pace and scored five minutes into the period by the Fechko brothers. Marcus Fechko sent Trey Fechko on a breakaway to add another insurance goal to grow their lead to three. Macon found life after Max Messier almost knocked-out Roanoke's Kyle Heitzner, pumping his fists to his team and the crowd to manufacture some energy. Both teams traded chances to no success. 3-0 Rail-Yard Dawgs after 2 periods.

Roanoke again had a quick start to the period scoring off a beautiful shot by Joe Widmar. The Mayhem looked to bounce back and had a long stretch where they got back to the good play they had in the first. It all came short after the Mayhem went on the power play only for a couple seconds before 2 quick penalties were called. Roanoke's Matt O'Dea put the final nail in the coffin with a 5-on-3 power play goal to go up 5-0. Roanoke's goaltender Austyn Roudebush's 41 save shutout makes history becoming the SPHL's winningest goaltender with 112 career wins.

Game 2 of the 3 game homestand against the Roanoke Rail-Yard Dawgs takes place Saturday at 6:00 PM ET for Camo night. Jerseys will be auctioned off after the game. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







