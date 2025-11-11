Michael McChesney Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

Published on November 11, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen are proud to announce, in conjunction with the SPHL, that forward Michael McChesney has been named this week's Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week. This is McChesney's first Player of the Week honor this year and the first for the Rivermen in the 2025-26 campaign as well.

McChesney, 27, was instrumental in Peoria's weekend sweep of the Quad City Storm on Friday and Saturday night. McChesney netted two goals on Friday, including the game winner, in Peoria's 4-1 victory at Carver Arena. He then followed it up with a three-goal performance in Peoria's 7-2 rout of the Storm on Saturday. The contest also marked McChesney's first SPHL hat trick.

McChesney is currently tied for the SPHL lead in goals (seven), Power-play goals (two), and short-handed goals (one), while ranking third in total points (nine). This is McChesney's first Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week honor this season and the first for the Rivermen as well. McChesney and the Rivermen will be back in action this weekend as Peoria hits the road for a two-game weekend series in Roanoke, Virginia, against the Rail Yard Dawgs. Face-off for both Friday and Saturday's games is set for 6:05 p.m. Central Time and 7:05 p.m. Eastern Time.







