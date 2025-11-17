Havoc Come Close in Comeback Attempt, Fall to Bulls in OT
Published on November 16, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc narrowly fell to the Birmingham Bulls in overtime after a fierce, third-period comeback on Sunday night.
The first period remained calm with much free-flowing hockey. The Bulls scored first at 11:30, pulling ahead. Although the Havoc had a power play opportunity after a holding call on the Bulls, they could not find the equalizer, going into first intermission down 1-0.
The game continued to be slow throughout the second frame. The Bulls netted another puck at 15:21, leaving them up 2-0. Despite outshooting the Bulls 16-5 in the second period, the Havoc could not find a gap to score.
Going into the final frame trailing by two, the Havoc gave it their all in a late comeback attempt. At 10:08, Austin Alger, assisted by Dominick Procopio and Josh Kestner, cut the Bulls' lead in half when he shot a puck past the goalie. Just three minutes later, Connor Fries, backed by Jacob Arsenault and Cole Reginato, found the sought-after equalizer. The buzzer sounded with the score knotted at 2-2, sending the game into overtime.
At 1:20 into overtime the Bulls made their game-winning goal.
Brian Wilson stopped 17-of-20 shots. Huntsville went 0-for-2 on the power play.
The Havoc will stay home for their next game against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, November 21 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.
SPHL Stories from November 16, 2025
- Havoc Come Close in Comeback Attempt, Fall to Bulls in OT - Huntsville Havoc
- Ice Bears Surge Past Dawgs 5-1 - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Dawgs Suffer 5-1 Road Loss at Knoxville - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Stacey Returns, Two Suspended - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- SPHL Announces Suspensions, Review - SPHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.