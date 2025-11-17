Havoc Come Close in Comeback Attempt, Fall to Bulls in OT

Published on November 16, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc narrowly fell to the Birmingham Bulls in overtime after a fierce, third-period comeback on Sunday night.

The first period remained calm with much free-flowing hockey. The Bulls scored first at 11:30, pulling ahead. Although the Havoc had a power play opportunity after a holding call on the Bulls, they could not find the equalizer, going into first intermission down 1-0.

The game continued to be slow throughout the second frame. The Bulls netted another puck at 15:21, leaving them up 2-0. Despite outshooting the Bulls 16-5 in the second period, the Havoc could not find a gap to score.

Going into the final frame trailing by two, the Havoc gave it their all in a late comeback attempt. At 10:08, Austin Alger, assisted by Dominick Procopio and Josh Kestner, cut the Bulls' lead in half when he shot a puck past the goalie. Just three minutes later, Connor Fries, backed by Jacob Arsenault and Cole Reginato, found the sought-after equalizer. The buzzer sounded with the score knotted at 2-2, sending the game into overtime.

At 1:20 into overtime the Bulls made their game-winning goal.

Brian Wilson stopped 17-of-20 shots. Huntsville went 0-for-2 on the power play.

The Havoc will stay home for their next game against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, November 21 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.







SPHL Stories from November 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.