SPHL Announces Suspensions, Review

Published on November 16, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced on Sunday that it is reviewing multiple incidents, including the actions of both coaches, that took place during Game 41, Peoria at Roanoke, played on Saturday, November 16.

Roanoke's Bryce Martin and Khristian Acosta are suspended pending review of their actions at 5:22 of the first period and will initially miss today's game against Knoxville.

Additional fines and suspensions to both teams will be announced following completion of the league's review.







SPHL Stories from November 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.