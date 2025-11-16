Stacey Returns, Two Suspended

Roanoke made one transaction on Sunday morning, bringing back defenseman Andrew Stacey on a player tryout contract after he was placed on waivers on Saturday.

Stacey began the season with the Dawgs, accumulating 13 penalty minutes and an even plus/minus rating in his first five games played this year. The six-foot-one defenseman from Toledo, Ohio started his professional career with the Mississippi Sea Wolves of the FPHL during the 2024-25 season, recording three goals, 14 assists, and 197 penalty minutes in 50 games. Prior to turning pro, Stacey played three years of junior hockey, splitting time between the NAHL and the USPHL Premier.

Additionally, the SPHL has placed defenseman Bryce Martin and Khristian Acosta under suspension pending review following last night's 3-1 win by Roanoke over Peoria.

Martin is in his fifth season with Roanoke, boasting 101 games played in the blue and gold since 2020. In his time with the Dawgs, the Ridgeway, Ontario native has tallied five goals, 33 assists, an even plus/minus rating, and 218 penalty minutes during regular season action, while adding five assists and a plus-three rating in 12 career postseason games for Roanoke. The five-foot-nine defenseman is fresh off of his best season for the Dawgs, after notching five goals, 19 assists, a plus-10 rating, and 100 penalty minutes in 42 games played in the 2024-25 regular season. The Roanoke alternate captain has also played in 49 ECHL games since 2021, recording three goals, one assist, and 47 penalty minutes during stints with the Adirondack Thunder, the South Carolina Stingrays, and the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The 28-year-old finished the 2023-24 season in Finland (Mestis) with FPS, notching one goal, eight assists, and 40 penalty minutes in 11 total games. Martin also put up seven goals, 11 assists, and 67 penalty minutes during the course of two seasons in the FPHL from 2019-2021.

Acosta is in his first year with the Dawgs after he was acquired in a trade with the Fayetteville Marksmen during the preseason. During his first nine games for Roanoke, Acosta has one goal, two assists, and 27 penalty minutes. In 49 games with Fayetteville, the five-foot-nine forward tallied six goals, 16 assists, and 91 penalty minutes. Before starting his professional career, Acosta played five seasons of college hockey, splitting his career between two schools. The Port Monmouth, New Jersey native spent his last three seasons at Utica University (NCAA-DIII) from 2022-2024, finding plenty of success with the Division Three powerhouse. In 83 games during his time with Utica, Acosta put up 17 goals, 37 assists, 42 penalty minutes, and a plus-19 rating. The 27-year-old forward initially started his college career at Mercyhurst University (NCAA-DI), where he rattled off four goals, five assists, and 72 penalty minutes in 33 combined games across two seasons. Acosta played his junior hockey in the USHL and NAHL, primarily suiting up for USHL squads such as Sioux Falls Stampede, Central Illinois Flying Aces, and the Tri-City Storm. Throughout 161 combined games in those two junior leagues, Acosta recorded 26 goals, 72 assists, and 231 penalty minutes.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will hit the road to face the Macon Mayhem on Friday, November 21, at the Macon Coliseum. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 P.M. EST in Georgia.







