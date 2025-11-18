Havoc Sign Galloway to a PTO

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have signed forward, Connor Galloway, to a PTO.

Galloway, a Georgia native, comes to Huntsville after spending the 2024-25 season with the Atlanta Gladiators - appearing in 47 games.

The 26-year-old arrives with a strong collegiate résumé, having posted 78 points across three seasons at SUNY-Brockport (NCAA III) and holding the captaincy in 2022-23.

The Havoc take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers both Friday 11/21 (Back to the Future Night) and Saturday 11/22 (Adult Jersey Night).







