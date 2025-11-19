Marksmen Add Forward Tim Kim

Published on November 18, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday the signing of forward Tim Kim.

Kim, 21, started the season with the Binghamton Black Bears in the FPHL, logging three goals and six assists in 10 games.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Kim spent last season between the Drayton Valley Thunder and Whitecourt Wolverines in the AJHL, while also spending time with the Idaho Falls Spud Kings in the NCDC.

In 21 appearances with the Spud Kings, the Vancouver, British Columbia native logged nine goals and 12 assists, adding seven goals and 14 assists in 27 AJHL games to his season total.

Kim and the Marksmen hit the road this weekend for a two-game stand against the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, Nov. 21. Puck drop from the Pelham Civic Complex is set for 7 p.m. CST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.

Fayetteville returns to home action on Wednesday, Nov. 26, for Blackout Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







