SPHL Announces Suspensions

Published on November 18, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspensions resulting from Game 41, Peoria at Roanoke, played on Saturday, November 15:

Roanoke's Bryce Martin has been suspended for three games as a result of his actions at 5:22 of the first period, for which he was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.7, Fighting After Original Altercation. Martin sat out Roanoke's game on November 16 against Knoxville and will miss their upcoming games against Macon on November 21 and 22.

Roanoke's Khristian Acosta has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions at 5:22 of the first period, for which he was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.7, Fighting After Original Altercation. Acosta sat out Roanoke's game on November 16.

Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner has been suspended one game as a result of his actions at 6:26 of the first period, for which he was assessed a game misconduct. Bremner will miss Roanoke's game against Macon on November 21.

Peoria's Tristan Trudel has been suspended for seven games as a result of his actions at 5:25 of the first period, for which he was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking and a major penalty for fighting. Trudel will miss Peoria's games against Quad City (November 21, 22, 26), Evansville (November 28, 29), and Fayetteville (December 5, 6)

Peoria's Ayodele Adeniye has been suspended for two games as a result of his actions at 6:26 of the first period, for which he was assessed a major penalty for fighting. Ayodele will miss Peoria's games against Quad City on November 21 and 22.

Peoria head coach Jean-Guy Trudel has been suspended for two games for an incident at 5:25 of the first period. Trudel will miss Peoria's games against Quad City on November 21 and 22.







SPHL Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.