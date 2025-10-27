Storm Split with Evansville

Published on October 27, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm split results in the home and home weekend series versus the defending SPHL champion Evansville Thunderbolts.

Friday at Vibrant Arena Evansville defeated the Storm 5-1 thanks to a pair of goals from forward Scott Kirton and a 31 save performance by goalie Kristian Stead. The lone Storm goal was scored by rookie defenseman, Donte DiPonio.

Saturday the Storm boarded the bus and made the trip to Indiana where they played spoiler to the Thunderbolts championship banner raising ceremony. Leif Mattson led the Storm with a hat trick, notching the first, second and final Storm goal of the game.

Captain Tommy Tsicos and forward Devin Sanders also chipped in with a score and netminder Zane Steeves recorded 36 saves in the win. The Storm is back in action on home ice this weekend, Saturday at 7:10 and Sunday at 2:10 versus the Huntsville Havoc.

Saturday is Hot Wheels Game Day. A pregame auto show in the arena parking lot will begin at 4:30. Admission is free with a ticket to the Storm game. On the ice the Storm will wear Hot Wheels Gameday jerseys that will be auctioned postgame. A special ticket

package is available for this game that includes a 'Storm-Hot Wheels mechanics shirt.' Fans can purchase the ticket package at QuadCityStorm.com.

Sunday is Howl-O-Ween featuring a fan favorite tradition: post-game trick or treating on the ice! Kids are encouraged to wear costumes and, continuing this season, Sundays are Pucks and Paws days, meaning dogs are permitted to attend the game with proof of current rabies vaccination.

Fans can purchase single game tickets for all games this season at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the Vibrant Arena box office. The special group offers suites, party areas, season ticket memberships, and more can be purchased by emailing matt@quadcitystorm.com or calling the Storm front office at (309)-277-1364.







SPHL Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.