Storm End Road Trip with a Victory

Published on December 22, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm took three of six possible points on its three-game road trip, capping off the weekend with a 4-2 win over the Macon Mayhem. The win for the Storm was its fifth in the month of December and the team has now tallied points in six of its last seven games.

Luke Lush recorded the win in net saving 24 of the 26 shots he faced. Team captain Tommy Tsicos netted the first and final Storm goals of the game. Devin Sanders scored to make it 2-0 and rookie forward Jesper Tarkiainen buried the eventual game winner.

The win kept the Storm in the eighth and final SPHL playoff position and moved them within a game of 7th place Fayetteville and two games of 5th place Evansville; this coming weekend's opponent.

Storm hockey returns to Vibrant Arena Friday December 26th for a Winter Classic Whiteout featuring $1 beers. The team will be wearing specialty whiteout jerseys and fans are encouraged to wear white to the game. Select jerseys will be auctioned live postgame and others can be bid on online.

Saturday December 27 Bluey will be at the game! Photo opportunities throughout the

night are free for fans with the purchase of a game ticket.

The Storm will also be on home ice New Years Eve versus Peoria and Sunday January 4 versus Evansville.

Fans can purchase single-game tickets for all games this season at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the Vibrant Arena box office. The special group offers suites, party areas, season ticket memberships, and more can be purchased by emailing matt@quadcitystorm.com or calling the Storm front office at (309)-277-1364.







