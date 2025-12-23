Dawgs Place Benson on Waivers

Published on December 22, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that the team has placed defenseman Jagger Benson on waivers.

Benson debuted for the Dawgs this past weekend, registering three shots on goal and a minus-one rating in two appearances against Fayetteville and Birmingham. The 25-year-old had played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Plattsburgh State (NCAA-DIII), where he was a teammate of fellow Dawg Cory Doney. Benson suited up in 59 career NCAA games, tallying three goals, 11 assists, 29 penalty minutes, and a plus-12 rating while at SUNY-Plattsburgh. Benson started this season in training camp with the Quad City Storm, but didn't get the chance to make his pro debut. Prior to his professional or collegiate playing career, the Lynnfield, Massachusetts native played one year of junior hockey for the EHL's Worcester Jr. Railers, in addition to four seasons of USHS-Prep hockey at Maiden Catholic High and Tilton School.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday, December 26, at 6:00 P.M. EST at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from December 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.