The Bubba's 33 December Player of the Month for Your Rail Yard Dawgs Is #28 Travis Broughman

Published on December 23, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

The Bubba's 33 December Player of the Month for your Rail Yard Dawgs is... #28 Travis Broughman!

The six-foot-two forward heated up for the Dawgs in December, tallying four goals and three assists in the first seven games of the month. The Richmond native has reeled off 16 points in his past 13 games, and now ranks fifth in the SPHL for points with 20 on the season, as well as tied for first in the league with five power play goals.

Broughman has two three-point games this month, including his December 7th game at Huntsville in which he recorded two goals, one assist, and the game-winning goal in overtime to give Roanoke a 4-3 road win. In his Dawgs career, Broughman has notched 18 goals and 27 assists in 50 career regular season appearances!







