Huntsville's Brian Wilson Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week

Published on December 23, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that goaltender Brian Wilson of the Huntsville Havoc has been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week for December 15-21.

Wilson went 3-0-0, posting back-to-back shutouts, with a 0.33 goals against average and a 0.988 save percentage to help Huntsville regain a share of first place heading into the Christmas holiday.

On Friday, Wilson recorded his first shutout of the season, stopping all 20 Quad City shots in a 1-0 win over the Storm. The following night, Wilson made 28 saves to earn his second consecutive shutout in Huntsville's 2-0 blanking of Evansville. The Mississauga, Ontario native closed out his week by making 37 saves, including 15 in the first period alone, as the Havoc downed Pensacola 5-1 on Saturday.

Now in his fifth professional season, Wilson is currently 10-4-3, with a 2.47 goals against average and a 0.914 save percentage. With his two shutouts last week, Wilson is now tied for the league lead in that category, while ranking second in wins (tied) and minutes, and third in saves.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: Shawn Kennedy, Birmingham (2 gp, 1g, 3a), Matteo Ybarra, Macon (3 gp, 1g, 3a), Tyler German, Pensacola (2 gp, 1g, 2a), Garrett Devine, Peoria (2 gp, 3g, +3, hat trick), and Joe Widmar, Roanoke (2 gp, 1g, 3a)







