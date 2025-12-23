Game Preview: December 23 vs Birmingham

Published on December 23, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - After an away win in Birmingham, the Pensacola Ice Flyers return to the Hangar the night before Christmas Eve to face off against the Birmingham Bulls for Ice Flyers Christmas.

Parking Lots: 4:00 p.m. CT

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

PROMO INFO

- Santa Claus will be in attendance tonight to take pictures with fans above section 126.

- The 50/50 raffle will be benefiting the Ice Flyers Foundation. Tickets can be purchased online at iff5050.org or at the game above sections 120 and 105 through the 2nd intermission.

- Tonight's Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle (SOHB) winner will have a chance at winning #11 Tyler German's White Jersey.

- Fans can participate in tonight's light shows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready before puck drop! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.

What's Next After this Game?

Away: Friday, December 26 @ Huntsville, Alabama vs Huntsville Havoc | 7:00PM |

Home: Saturday, December 27 Military Appreciation Night | 7:00PM







