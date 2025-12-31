Vibrant Credit Union, Junior Achievement, and Quad City Storm Bring Back the 'Kids Run the Show' Hockey Game for Year Two

Published on December 31, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Moline, IL - After an overwhelmingly positive response to last year's inaugural event, Vibrant Credit Union-alongside the Quad City Storm hockey team and Junior Achievement of the Heartland-is proud to bring back the second annual QC Kids Run the Show hockey game. This unique, fan-favorite experience returns to give young leaders another chance to step into the spotlight for a night of excitement, confidence-building, and unforgettable memories.

Happening on Friday, January 9, 2026, at Vibrant Arena at The MARK, QC Kids Run the Show invites local kids to take over key roles behind the scenes and on the ice. Participants will once again get hands-on experience announcing plays, running in-game entertainment, assisting coaches, collaborating with the media team, and helping stage a professional hockey game from the inside out.

"Seeing the impact of last year's event made it clear-we had to bring it back for 2026," said Vibrant Credit Union President and CEO, Matt McCombs. "Kids Run the Show gives young people a chance to build leadership skills, try new challenges, and have a whole lot of fun doing it. We're thrilled to continue this partnership with Junior Achievement and Quad City Storm to inspire even more local kids in 2026."

The fun doesn't stop at the puck drop. Throughout the night, Vibrant will shine a light on its High Yield Savings Accounts to help kick off easy, real-life conversations about saving and smart money habits with students, families, and fans. It's all about giving people tools they can actually use and rates that give back-another example of Vibrant's commitment to strengthening the communities it serves.

Junior Achievement, known regionally for championing youth leadership and financial empowerment, is excited to return for year two.

"Last year proved how transformative hands-on learning can be," said Lysa Hegland, President of Junior Achievement of the Heartland. "We're thrilled to once again partner with Vibrant Credit Union and the Quad City Storm to give kids real-world roles that boost their confidence and expand their vision for the future."

The Quad City Storm team is also energized to welcome their young collaborators back to the rink.

"Hockey is always better when the community is involved-especially its youngest members," said Brian Rothenberger, Quad City Storm Team President. "We loved what the kids brought to game day last year, and we can't wait to see them take charge again."

Tickets for the 2026 QC Kids Run the Show game are available now at bit.ly/QCkidsruntheshow. For each ticket purchased, $5 will be donated to Junior Achievement of the Heartland. Families, fans, and community members are invited to join in cheering on both the Quad City Storm and the next generation of local leaders.







