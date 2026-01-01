Battle for Bama: the Chase for the Yellowhammer Presented by Chase

Published on December 31, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

The in-state rivalry between the Huntsville Havoc and the Birmingham Bulls will carry added significance this season with the presentation of the Joe Stroud Memorial Yellowhammer, awarded to the winner each time the two teams face off in the Battle for Bama.

The Yellowhammer will be present this Friday, January 2, when the Bulls visit Huntsville, and will be awarded to the winner following the game. The two teams will meet again on Saturday night in Birmingham, with the Yellowhammer on the line once more as the rivalry shifts locations.

The Joe Stroud Memorial Yellowhammer honors the life and legacy of Joe Stroud, a respected and influential figure in Alabama professional hockey whose impact spanned both organizations and the broader state hockey community. The Yellowhammer, Alabama's state bird, serves as a symbol of state pride and the deep roots of hockey in Alabama, making it a fitting representation of the rivalry.

Stroud began his career with the Birmingham Bulls as an intern in 1994, later returning to the organization in 2017 as Vice President before being named Team President in 2019. During his tenure, the Bulls experienced sustained on-ice success and continued growth within the Birmingham community. His professional path also included time with the Huntsville Havoc, further connecting Alabama's two major hockey markets.

Stroud passed away on June 11, 2025, at the age of 53. He is remembered throughout the SPHL and the Alabama hockey community for his leadership, professionalism, and dedication to advancing the sport across the state. The Joe Stroud Memorial Yellowhammer stands as a lasting tribute to his contributions and the role he played in shaping hockey in Alabama.







