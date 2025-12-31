Thunderbolts Transform into Riverjacks this Weekend against Quad City

Published on December 31, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: The Thunderbolts emerged strong after Christmas, taking 3 out of 4 points in Quad City this past weekend. After hosting the Birmingham Bulls for New Year's Eve, the Thunderbolts will rebrand for this coming weekend as the Ohio Valley RiverJacks when they take on the Storm this Friday and Saturday night at Ford Center.

Week In Review:

Friday night in Quad City, the Thunderbolts had a 4-1 lead with goals from Evan Miller, Derek Contessa, Eelis Laaksonen and Myles Abbate, however Evansville was forced to settle for one point as Quad City came back to win 5-4 in a shootout. The 4-1 lead stuck on Saturday night and became the final score for Evansville, with two goals from Scott Kirton and additional goals from Abbate and Matt Clark. The Thunderbolts will host the Birmingham Bulls for the annual New Year's Eve game before getting set to host Quad City.

The Week Ahead:

It's time to roll the dice, Evansville - the Thunderbolts are cashing in a brand-new identity for one weekend only! Join us at the Ford Center on Friday, January 2nd and Saturday, January 3rd as your Thunderbolts rebrand to the Ohio Valley Riverjacks! We're celebrating the rich casino and riverboat history of Evansville, bringing that high-stakes energy straight to the ice. From the jerseys to the lights, it's a full house of fun, excitement, and hard-hitting hockey action! Place your bets on the home team - and get ready to hit the jackpot with the Ohio Valley Riverjacks, one weekend only! Wyatt Riddle with BBB will be set up in the lobby for pictures and autographs ahead of puck drop on January 2nd. During the first intermission, take on the BBB talent for an on-ice competition and win 4 tickets! Throughout the game, the BBB crew will be throwing out merchandise to a few lucky fans! Looking to enjoy a rodeo show in January? Go see Bulls, Bands, and Barrels at the Ford Center on Saturday, January 10th by purchasing tickets on Ticketmaster.com or the Ford Center Box Office! The Thunderbolts will conclude this coming weekend with a Sunday afternoon matchup at Quad City, opening face-off set for 2:10pm CT at Vibrant Arena. Fans can watch on FloHockey or can listen for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel.

Coming Soon:

We're having a WHITE OUT at the Ford Center on Wednesday, January 14th against the Birmingham Bulls at 7:00 pm! Wear white to the game and cheer on your Evansville Thunderbolts while they're in the white jerseys!

Scouting the Opponent:

Quad City Storm:

Record: 10-12-2, 22 Points, T-7th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Leif Mattson (10 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Leif Mattson (24 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Zane Steeves (4-7-1, .926 Save %)

Thunderbolts Regular Season Record vs QCS: 4-2-1

Dmitri Toporowski scored twice this past Friday, with Savva Smirnov scoring one goal in regulation as well as the shootout winner, and Jake McDonald added a goal as well. Down 4-0 late on Saturday, Smirnov scored the goal with just over a minute remaining to spoil the shutout bid for Evansville. The Storm will host the Peoria Rivermen on New Year's Eve before traveling to Evansville.

Call-up Report

- Jaden Shields (Idaho - ECHL)

- 17 GP, 3 G, 5 A, 8 P, 6 PIM

- Keanan Stewart (Iowa - ECHL)

- 5 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 P, 4 PIM

- Connor Federkow (Worcester - ECHL)

- 0 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 0 PIM

- Aidan Litke (Niagara University - NCAA D1)

- 0 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 0 PIM

Transactions:

- Wed. 12/31: D Dash Quartarolo signed to standard contract

- Wed. 12/31: D Max Thiessen activated from Injured Reserve

- Wed. 12/31: D Dilan Peters placed on team suspension

- Tue. 12/30: D Connor Federkow called up to Worcester (ECHL)

- Mon. 12/29: G Cody Karpinski signed to standard contract

- Mon. 12/29: G Adam Manji placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







