Thunderbolts Prepare for Weekend Tripleheader against Peoria

Published on February 17, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville, In.: Having won 3 of their last 4 games, the Thunderbolts now face one of their biggest tests of the season, a 3-game weekend against the top-seeded Peoria Rivermen beginning in Peoria on Friday before transitioning to Evansville on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts took care of business in their lone game of the past week, a 1-0 victory over the Huntsville Havoc on Friday night at Ford Center. Myles Abbate scored the game's lone goal, and Kristian Stead stopped all 15 shots faced on the night.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will begin the weekend in Peoria this Friday night, puck drop set for 7:15pm CT. Fans can watch the action live on FloHockey or can listen in for free through the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. Join us for Hockey Fights Cancer Night this Saturday, February 21st at 7:00 pm for a powerful game dedicated to raising awareness and supporting those affected by cancer. Wear purple, honor survivors, and help us fight together both on and off the ice. The players will wear specialty cancer jerseys that will be auctioned off post-game! Replica jerseys will be available at the merchandise stand outside of section 102! American Cancer Society will have signs available to honor a loved one for a recognition during the game! It's Sunday Funday presented by FC Tucker! Come celebrate your Sunday with us on February 22nd at 3:00 pm for all the fun at the Thunderbolts game! Enjoy an inflatable slide in the lobby brought to you by Legendary Inflatables! All game long we will be offering $3 hot dogs, popcorn, and soda!

Coming Soon:

We're officially bringing back Star Wars Night on Friday, February 27th! We'll have characters in the lobby and Star Wars-themed activities throughout the game! Best part? We'll have $3 tall boys ALL NIGHT LONG! The beers included in this deal are Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Busch Light, and Budweiser! Doors open at 6:15 and puck drop is set for 7:00 pm!

Scouting the Opponent:

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 32-10-1, 65 Points, 1st Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Michael McChesney (30 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Alec Baer (49 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Nick Latinovich (16-6-0, .935 Save %)

Thunderbolts Season Record vs PEO: 4-4-0

The Rivermen took 2 out of 3 games in Quad City against the Storm this past week, starting with a 7-4 win on Thursday morning behind a natural hat trick from Michael McChesney, two goals from Alec Baer, and additional goals from Braydon Barker and Dylan Massie. Peoria led 1-0 in the third period on Friday with another goal from McChesney but suffered a shocking defeat as the Storm tied the game with 2:55 remaining and scored once again with 1:22 remaining to defeat the Rivermen 2-1 in regulation time. The Rivermen got revenge on Saturday with a 3-1 victory to close out the weekend, with McChesney scoring his league-leading 30th goal of the season following goals from Connor Szmul and Cory Dennis.

Call-up Report

- Jaden Shields (Idaho - ECHL)

- 31 GP, 4 G, 13 A, 17 P, 14 PIM

- Connor Federkow (Worcester - ECHL)

- 13 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 6 PIM

Transactions:

-Fri. 2/13: D Dmitry Yushkevich activated from Injured Reserve

-Fri. 2/13: F Isaac Chapman placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

-Fri. 2/13: D Dmitry Yushkevich activated from Injured Reserve

-Fri. 2/13: F Isaac Chapman placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve







