Kuzmich Named SPHL Player of the Week

Published on February 17, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

The SPHL has named Ice Bears forward Ryan Kuzmich as the league's Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 9-15. It's the first such honor for the rookie forward as he paced Knoxville with four goals, two assists, a game-winning goal and a game-winning assist over three games last weekend. The Ice Bears went 3-0 in two games against Pensacola at home and a road win over Huntsville on Sunday.

On Friday, Kuzmich scored in the first period, redirecting a Jason Brancheau shot at the left hashmarks, assisted on a Blake Tosto goal in the second and added an empty-net goal late in the third for a three-point night in Knoxville's 7-4 win over the Ice Flyers. He deflected a shot in the slot late in the third period on Saturday to break a 1-1 tie and put Knoxville ahead for good in a 3-1 win over Pensacola. Kuzmich wrapped up the weekend by scoring in the second period and assisting on Kyle Soper's game-winning goal in the third in Huntsville on Sunday.

Kuzmich leads Knoxville with 16 goals scored this season and is tied for second in the SPHL among rookies with 25 points. He's the second Ice Bear to earn Player of the Week honors this season, joining goaltender Stephen Mundinger, who received the nod in November.

A native of Norton, Mass., Kuzmich joined Knoxville late last season after wrapping up his college career at the University of New England, where he was a three-time All-Conference selection and won a conference tile in 2022. He had a goal and an assist in five regular season games for Knoxville. He added two goals and four assists in eight playoff games.

The Ice Bears visit Birmingham this Friday and Saturday at the Pelham Civic Complex.







