Michael Herrera Returns from Adirondack
Published on February 17, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Macon Mayhem News Release
(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that forward Michael Herrera has been returned from the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder.
In a corresponding move, forward Ben Pizzimenti has been placed on waivers.
Herrera returns to the Mayhem after spending three games with the Adirondack Thunder during their series against the Atlanta Gladiators this past weekend, where he scored his first ECHL goal and carried a +2 rating in the third game on Monday afternoon.
The Mayhem finish a five-game road trip in Huntsville this weekend and return home for their annual School Day Game against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Thursday, February 26 at 10:30 AM ET. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.
