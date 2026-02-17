Valerian Called Back up to ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that defenseman/alternate captain C.J. Valerian has been called up for a second time this season with the ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters.

Valerian is in his fifth season in the Star City, ranking fifth among defensemen and 12th among all players on the all-time games played list for the franchise with 128 appearances for the Dawgs. This season, the 30-year-old defenseman has two goals, eight assists, 66 penalty minutes, and a plus-five rating in 23 appearances for Roanoke, and also notched two assists, 15 penalty minutes, and a plus-four rating for Tahoe from December 18 until his return to Roanoke on February 10. Since joining the Dawgs out of New England College (NCAA-DIII) in February 2022, the Gates Mills, Ohio native has tallied 15 goals, 34 assists, and 194 penalty minutes. Valerian's career plus/minus rating of plus-47 ranks atop the franchise's all-time leaderboard. In 25 career postseason games for the Dawgs, Valerian has one goal, six assists, and a plus-six rating to go along with his 2023 President's Cup championship ring. Valerian also made 20 appearances last season in the ECHL with Bloomington and Reading.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Fayetteville Marksmen on Thursday, February 19, at 10:00 A.M. EST at Crown Coliseum. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







