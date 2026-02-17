Knoxville's Ryan Kuzmich Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week

Published on February 17, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Ryan Kuzmich of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week for February 9-15.

Kuzmich scored four goals, including one game-winner, added two assists, and was +4 to help the Ice Bears sweep Pensacola and Huntsville over the weekend and extend their season-best winning streak to five games.

On Friday, Kuzmich scored two goals and added an assist as Knoxville downed the Ice Flyers 7-4. The following night, Kuzmich scored the game-winning goal with less than four minutes left in regulation, powering the Ice Bears past Pensacola 3-1. The Norton, MA native closed out the weekend by scoring his 16th goal and assisting on Kyle Soper's game-winner with just under six minutes remaining as Knoxville defeated Huntsville 4-3 on Sunday.

Kuzmich, who played collegiately at the University of New England before joining Knoxville for five games last season, leads all rookies with four game-winning goals, is tied for second in points (25), and ranks third in goals (16). While at the University of New England, Kuzmich was named to three consecutive All-Conference teams and was a member of the 2022 Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) championship team.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: Macgregor Sinclair, Birmingham (2 gp, 2g, 3a, shg, gwg, +4), Kristian Stead, Evansville (1-0-0, shutout, 15 saves), Matt Allen, Huntsville (2 gp, 1g, 1a), Josh Boyko, Macon (1-1-0, 3.36 gaa, 0.905 save%), Tyrone Bronte, Pensacola (3 gp, 3g, 1a), Michael McChesney, Peoria (3 gp, 5g, 1a, hat trick), and Gabe Rosek, Roanoke (1-0-0, 1 ga, 24 saves).







SPHL Stories from February 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.